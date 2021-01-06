Tata Motors brings back its iconic ‘Tata Safari’ codenamed as Gravitas

Arriving in showrooms this January, bookings for the new Safari will begin shortly.

Money Automobiles

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that it is bringing back its iconic brand ‘Safari’ with its forthcoming flagship SUV, (codenamed as the Gravitas). “Tata Safari introduced India to the SUV lifestyle, and glamourised the segment in India for other players to follow. For over two decades, Safari has represented prestige and performance, and in its new avatar, the Safari will carry forward this rich idea and its strong legacy,” the company said in a statement.

The new Safari has evolved to satisfy the new age SUV customers, who demand arresting design, unparalleled versatility, plush and comfortable interiors, outstanding performance for a modern, multifaceted lifestyle. “It encourages customers to ‘Reclaim their Life’ with its powerful stance, unmatched performance, effortless drivability, luxurious comfort, spacious interiors and new age connected technology, which make it ideal for both daily commute as well as an exciting family getaway,” the statement added.

The Safari further builds on the legacy of prestige and outstanding performance by combining Tata Motors’ award winning Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover. This adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future, the company said.

Announcing the formal branding of its forthcoming SUV as the ‘Tata Safari’, Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “We are proud and elated to re-introduce our flagship SUV–Safari. The Safari, an iconic brand with a strong following, has been the most sought after SUV on Indian roads for well over two decades. In its new avatar, the Safari will appeal to the socially active, fun loving customers who seek out unique experiences and adventure. Its design, performance, versatility, features, and long lasting build quality, reinforce the SUV lifestyle to provide unending pleasure. We are confident that the launch of the Safari will once again re-energise the market, amplifying its cult status.”

Arriving in showrooms this January, bookings for the new Safari will begin shortly.