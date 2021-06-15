TASMAC shops opened to keep illegal liquor at bay: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CM Stalin has been criticised for the move as last year, the DMK had opposed the then ruling AIADMK’s move to open TASMAC outlets.

news Lockdown

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu decided to open state-run TASMAC liquor shops starting Monday. Amid criticism from opposition parties, Chief Minister MK Stalin defended the government’s decision stating that the move was to keep illicit brewing of liquor at bay. The Chief Minister has been heavily criticised for the government’s move to open TASMAC stores in the state. Several opposition parties including the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), AIADMK and the BJP have opposed the move. Defending the decision, Stalin in a recorded message on Tuesday said, “The government is keen that illegal liquor should not affect Tamil Nadu. TASMAC shops would function by complying with necessary restrictions.”

The Chief Minister also added that while the spread of COVID-19 in the state was under control to a certain extent, the relaxations in lockdown would be revoked any time if people started violating norms. He also advised the people to start self-monitoring, without the police having to do the same. He said that the people should comply with COVID-19 safety norms to prevent a total lockdown. “Public transport has to operate soon. Schools and colleges have to reopen. People’s cooperation is necessary for this,” he said.

With regard to requests by shopkeepers to reopen their shops, Stalin said that more than granting relaxations, people complying with the guidelines for such relaxations was important. Physical distancing norms are to be followed by the people, and crowding in tea shops must be avoided, he said.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss hit out at the DMK’s move and demanded that all TASMAC shops be shut to protect the public from the ill-effects of alcohol. Citing Stalin’s reason, S Ramadoss said that the government’s reason to open the TASMAC stores was unacceptable, as it meant that they had failed to crack down on illicit brewing of liquor in the state.