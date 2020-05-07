As TASMAC shops open in TN, Opposition stages black flag protests from home

The DMK and other opposition parties had called for a protest against reopening of the TASMAC shops by wearing black badges in front of their houses.

news Coronavirus

Opposition party members in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the CPI(M) staged a protest against the state government’s move to reopen TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) liquor shops on Thursday.

After the Union government’s nod to open liquor shops last week, the Tamil Nadu government, after mulling over the proposal to reopen the TASMAC shops, announced its decision to open the state-owned monopoly liquor stalls on May 7.

Condemning this decision, the DMK and other Opposition parties stood outside their homes wearing black badges for 15 minutes. Opposition leader MK Stalin, along with his son and DMK Youth Wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and wife Durga, held black flags in front of their house in Chennai's Alwarpet.

The DMK chief said in a tweet, “At a time when the COVID-19 cases are increasing, the AIADMK government is getting ready to open the liquor shops to spoil the peace prevailing in the society and families. So let us show our opposition to their decision. Let us say the slogan ‘We condemn the AIADMK government that failed to curb coronavirus’.”

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan released a video from Puducherry to register his opposition to opening TASMAC shops. Thirumavalavan alleged that the state and central government are “showing lethargy” while undertaking measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. In the video, Thirumalavan said, “We urge the state government not to open liquor shops. Don’t ruin the lives of people and spread life-threatening coronavirus by opening TASMAC shops.”

Leaders including DMK Women's Wing Secretary Kanimozhi, South Chennai DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, VCK general secretary and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar, as well as CPI(M) members held similar protests by wearing black and black badges in front of their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown.