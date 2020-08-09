TASMAC sells a whopping Rs 189 crore worth liquor just on August 8

The state of Tamil Nadu enters into a complete lockdown every Sunday, as has been the norm since certain relaxations were announced across the state in July. On August 8, just a day before the state was to enter into its second complete lockdown this month, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd (TASMAC) reportedly sold liquor worth Rs 189.38 crore. Interestingly, on August 1, the first Sunday of the month, TASMAC had sold liquor worth Rs 188.86 crore.

Among the districts that top this list is Madurai, reporting liquor sales worth Rs 44.55 crore on August 8. This is closely followed by Trichy and Salem. While liquor worth Rs 41.67 was sold in Trichy, at Salem it was for Rs 41.20 crore. Coimbatore sold liquor worth Rs 39.45 crore on Saturday.

As for Chennai, TASMAC shops remain shut within city limits, and in certain areas in its neighbouring districts. However, in places that are open in these areas that come under Chennai zone (according to the divisions drawn for administrative purposes), liquor worth Rs 22 crore has been sold.

As per reports, out of the 5,338 TASMAC shops across Tamil Nadu, only 4,265 are operational. Shops in Chennai and certain zones in its neighbouring districts remain shut due to lockdown restrictions.

A report in The Hindu states that just before the lockdown and the liquor price hike came into effect TASMAC sold alcohol worth Rs 85 to 90 crore per day on an average. In May, when lockdown restrictions were relaxed for the first time and when TASMAC outlets were allowed to open in districts except Chennai and parts of it neighbouring districts, per day liquor sales touched Rs 160 crore.

Tamil Nadu presently has 53,481 active COVID-19 cases of which 11,734 are in Chennai. So far, as of August 8, a total of 2,32,618 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state.