TASMAC flying squads seal 18 illegal bars in eight days

The move comes as Tamil Nadu is all set to face Assembly elections in less than a month.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Poll flying squads set up by TASMAC in Tamil Nadu sealed 18 illegal bars in the state in the last eight days. The action comes as Tamil Nadu is all set to face Assembly elections in less than a month and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force in the state. As per reports, apart from 18 illegal bars, several houses that were functioning as illegal outlets for liquor were also sealed by the authorities. These houses used to stock alcohol from the outlets and sell them when the outlets are closed, officials said.

The flying squads have registered 184 FIRs on these illegal bars and houses and have also seized 3,286 liquor bottles. Of the 184 FIRs, 31 were registered in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts. On an average, around 2.5 lakh cases of alcohol, including beer, are sold in TASMAC outlets across Tamil Nadu everyday. However, as the elections approach, TASMAC outlets have been instructed to have a stock of only 50% of their seven-day requirement. This has been initiated to curtail bulk sales of liquor in the run-up to the polls.

The flying squads constituted by TASMAC have been stationed in all districts and consist of a representative each from TASMAC, Excise and Prohibition departments. The squads have also been monitoring state borders to check for liquor thatâ€™s entering Tamil Nadu from other states. The squad will also indulge in daily scrutiny of liquor sales volume in TASMAC outlets and will question the outlet in-charge if there is an abnormal spike in the sales volume in the run-up to the elections.

A report in The Hindu said that 703 shops have been identified as â€˜sensitiveâ€™ shops based on their locations and other parameters and that these shops will be monitored closely. TASMAC has also set up 45 checkposts across the state to monitor movement of liquor.