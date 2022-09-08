‘Tarnishing Bengaluru’s image’: BJP leader slams Mohandas Pai for sharing flood pics

Responding to Mohandas Pai’s remark that companies are mulling moving base to Telangana, BJP leader NR Ramesh said, “neither the companies nor employees will be able to survive in Naxal-prone Telangana”.

BJP leader from Karnataka NR Ramesh has written a strongly-worded letter accusing entrepreneur and former Infosys director TV Mohandas Pai of tarnishing Bengaluru’s image by sharing pictures of areas that were flooded due to the rains. The BJP leader has said that only the IT hub of the city was flooded after the rains, but Pai launched a social media campaign with the hashtag ‘#SaveBengaluru’. Mohandas Pai had posted a series of tweets talking about Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure and the lack of management by government officials, which later went viral.

In a five-page response to Mohandas Pai, BJP leader NR Ramesh said it was the Information Technology (IT) companies that have brought the city to its current state.

“I would like to bring to your attention the fact that you have deliberately forgotten the fact that the IT, biotechnology companies and tech parks which you represent are responsible for the current rain water crisis in Bengaluru city,” he wrote to Pai. “Thousands of companies are set up in Bengaluru, built with the vision of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, very scientifically at an altitude of 3,000 feet above sea level, and with all kinds of cooperation of the soft-natured citizens here,” his letter read.

"The IT companies are threatening the state government that they will have to shift to Telangana. The state of Telangana is known as Naxal-prone state. The companies and employees will not be able to survive for a day," Ramesh stated in his letter.

He named companies such as Infosys, Wipro, Biocon, and others, and said that these companies have built their buildings on rajakaluves (stormwater drains) and their buffer zones. He added that the width of the primary drains and secondary drains of the rajakaluves have been completely encroached or diverted during these constructions.

“Even though they (companies) are aware of all these issues, they are constantly showing a negative view of Bengaluru city by deliberately hiding such things and smearing the name of a historical city like Bengaluru on a global scale. Having to pay Rs 350-400 crore as property tax, they have made Electronic City a separate industrial area and called it a township to avoid the need for the Electronic City area to come under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

He also alleged that companies are “defrauding” Bengaluru by not giving back through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. He claimed that the 3,758 IT companies, 92 BT companies and 79 tech parks in Bengaluru have an annual turnover of more than Rs 2 lakh crore every year. The organisations are required to spend at least Rs 2,500 crore annually as per CSR rules through CSR funds for public work through the concerned local bodies. However, Ramesh says that the firms have spent only Rs 16 crore in CSR grants.

He also claimed that the real "Save Bengaluru" campaign must be against the owners of Electronics City Industries' Association (ELCIA), Outer Ring Road Companies’ Association (ORRCA) and Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL), as they allegedly encroached the rajakaluves and lakes, causing the current flood situation. “Over 50% of them have hidden crucial information (about encroachment) and have cheated the BBMP of several crores in property tax,” the letter further alleged. 7

The BJP leader’s letter comes days after rains brought the IT hub of the city to a standstill — visuals showed water entering homes and basements of buildings, submerging cars and forcing people to be evacuated on tractors. With many on social media questioning the government and civic officials for allowing encroachments and unscientific constructions, many have also condemned the badmouthing of the city. A war of words broke out on social media, and many asked those who have moved to Bengaluru for work to go back, and the hashtag #GetLostMigrants was also trending on Twitter.

