TANGEDCO officerâ€™s bike seized by cops, he â€˜cuts offâ€™ power supply to police station

The incident happened on Thursday in Virudhunagar district.

The power supply to a local police station in Tamil Nadu was obstructed for two hours on Thursday night after the police seized a two-wheeler belonging to a worker of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). The incident happened in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, on Thursday, the Koomapatti police were involved in vehicle checks in the area when they stopped three men on a motorbike for riding in triples. The police told The Hindu that the men had no helmets or appropriate documentation for the vehicle or their driving licences. The number plate on the vehicle also reportedly did not have the registration number of the bike and was not fixed in the appropriate place on the bike.

The vehicle was seized by the police and taken to the police station. The police did not register an FIR immediately since the number plate on the motorbike did not have the registration number of the vehicle.

A while after the bike was brought to the station, the police received a call from an assistant engineer of TANGEDCO in Koomapatti, requesting them to release the vehicle. The police, meanwhile, told the caller that the vehicle will be released if the documentation was shown to the police.

Around 8.15 pm on Thursday, the power supply to the station was disrupted. Though the police initially thought it was a power cut, they later realised that it was an act of â€˜revengeâ€™ by the TANGEDCO staff. The police station immediately alerted the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Virudhunagar P Perumal, who in turn escalated it to the District Collector. Following intervention of the Collector, the power supply was restored to the station after two hours. The police have also filed a complaint with TANGEDCO seeking departmental action against the officer.