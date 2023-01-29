Tamil YouTuber Madan Gowri takes down video criticising BBC documentary after row

Popular Tamil YouTuber Madan Gowri found himself in the midst of controversy when he posted a video criticising the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled India:The Modi Question. In the video that was posted on his YouTube channel a few days back, Madan Gowri had said that the BBC should not have made the documentary on affairs that are related to India. Alluding to the documentary, the YouTuber said that if one’s parents are involved in a fight, the issue must be resolved within their home instead of involving their neighbours and outsiders.

Issuing an apology for making the video, Madan Gowri tweeted on Sunday, January 29, that a video that he had made had hurt many of his followers. In the tweet, he said, “I have read all your opinion pieces. I apologise to the hurt personally. The video will be taken down. I will be careful in the future.” However, his viewers were not satisfied with the apology. Replying to his tweets, many of them said that he had made several videos in the past talking about foreign affairs. Several memes trolling him including clips of the deleted video have surfaced on social media.

In another tweet on the same day, Madan Gowri responded to the relentless trolling by saying that some of them will be angry no matter what he said. In the tweet, he said, “I understand some of you are angry, no matter what I say, it will upset you. I have took a wrong stand, I will rectify my mistakes and prove it with my actions (sic).” He further added that if people still wanted to pick on him, he is ready to take it.

I understand a video that I made has hurt many of my followers. I read all your opinion pieces. I apologise to the hurt, personally. That video will be taken down. I will be careful in future. Love you all! ☮️ January 29, 2023