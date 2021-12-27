Tamil singer Manicka Vinayagam passes away, he was 78

Well-known Tamil film singer and actor Manicka Vinayagam, reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday, December 26. He was 78. Manicka Vinayagam had made his debut as a playback singer with the song ‘Kannukulla Kelathi’ from the Vikram starrer Dhill in 2001. Manicka has sung over 800 songs for films and thousands of devotional songs. He was the son of popular Bharatanatyam teacher Vazhuvoor B Ramaiah Pillai.

Apart from a prolific career as a folk artist, Manicka is also popular for his chartbusters like ‘Koduva Meesai’ from Dhool, ‘Manmadha Raasa’ from Thiruda Thirudi, ‘Subbamma Subbamma’ from Roja Kootam and ‘Kattu Kattu’ from Thirupachi, among others. He has also acted in movies like Santosh Subramaniam and Thiruda Thirudi, in which he played the role of Dhanush’s father.

Condolences poured in from celebrities and members of the Tamil film fraternity. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, along with his wife Durga, paid homage to the late singer at his residence on Monday morning. CM Stalin said in his condolence message that he was saddened by the news of the passing away of singer-actor Vazhuvoor Manikka Vinayagam. The singer Manicka had ensured that the emotion of the songs was communicated with precision to fans through his rich voice, the Chief Minister said. Expressing condolences to the family of the singer and to his friends from the industry, CM Stalin said that the singer, like his name, was a gem.

Popular Tamil actor, writer and producer Manobala, also condoled Manicka’s death. Actor R Sarath Kumar also expressed his sadness at the singer’s demise.

Sources told IANS that the singer and actor was unwell for some time, and that he was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

(With inputs from IANS)