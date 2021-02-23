Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases 'concerning': Health Secretary

As of Monday, Tamil Nadu has been reporting around 450 cases per day for at least 10 days.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu at present is a cause for concern. He was speaking to Puthiya Thalaimurai on Tuesday when he made the remark. “We are reporting around 450 new cases every day. What we are stressing again and again is that this is a little concerning for us,” he said, adding that as of date, around 4,000 persons are currently being treated for COVID-19.

“It is 0.48% of the total caseload (recorded so far) and it is reassuring in one aspect,” he said.

Tamil Nadu reported 449 new cases and six deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday. The state reported 8,48,724 cases as of Monday, according to the medical bulletin issued by the state department for Health and Family Welfare. The state has tested 50, 202 samples on Monday and the total number of samples tested stands at 1,71,70,947 as of Monday. 12,466 persons have died as of Monday due to COVID-19. Chennai has 1,652 persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19, while Coimbatore has 403 persons currently being treated for the infection.

The government of Tamil Nadu launched the vaccination drive for COVID-19 on January 16 and as of Monday, over 3.49 lakh beneficiaries have received their first dose of the vaccine. On Monday, a total of 14,754 beneficiaries have been vaccinated by the government of Tamil Nadu, of which 9,841 received their first doses of the vaccine.

As far as Covishield is concerned, 3,00,051 doses have been administered to healthcare workers, 46,187 doses have been administered to frontline workers and 31,468 doses have been given to the police. Similarly, 6,879 doses of Covaxin have been administered to healthcare workers, 39 doses to frontline workers and 742 doses have been administered to police personnel as of Monday.