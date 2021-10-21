Tamil Nadu woman seen falling out of mini-bus in CCTV footage dies

Maheshwari was on the mini-bus headed back home after making purchases for her daughterâ€™s upcoming wedding when she lost her balance, slipped and fell on the road.

news Accident

Maheshwari, a resident of Tenkasi districtâ€™s Ramalingapuram, died on Thursday, October 21 following injuries sustained after she slipped from a mini-bus and fell on the road on Wednesday. She was travelling on a mini-bus headed to Kuruvikulam in the district on Wednesday when she lost her balance and slipped from the vehicle. She was a resident of a colony behind Ramalingapuram match box office area near Kuruvikulam.

Maheshwari was on the mini-bus headed back to Kuruvikulam from Kazhugumalai where she had gone to purchase items for her daughterâ€™s upcoming wedding. The bus was reportedly nearing her stop when, as CCTV footage shows, she got up from her seat near the front door and attempted to gain a steady footing while holding the railing. From the footage it appears that she lost her balance, stumbled and fell out on the road. The commotion from the passengers seems to have brought the bus to a halt immediately. Footage from a second camera mounted outside of the bus also shows passengers running to Maheshwariâ€™s aid as soon as the vehicle stopped.

Maheshwari was rushed to the government hospital in Kuruvikulam and later shifted to the Palayamkottai Medical College Hospital for further treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. Following the release of the CCTV footage from the bus, Kuruvikulam police have reportedly opened an investigation into the incident.