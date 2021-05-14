Tamil Nadu tightens lockdown: Timing for grocery stores reduced and other restrictions

While the new restrictions will come into force in addition to existing restrictions from May 15, e-pass will be needed for inter-district travel from May 17.

The Tamil Nadu government has further intensified COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the state, amidst the continued spread of the coronavirus. Soon after the DMK government came to power, the state government imposed a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. Citing the continued surge in COVID-19 cases, a statement from the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office said that the new restrictions will come into force on May 15 in addition to existing restrictions, following the CMâ€™s consultation with senior government officials and medical professionals on May 14.

As part of the new rules, e-registration will now be mandatory for those travelling within Tamil Nadu between districts, for essential tasks like marriage, death of an important relative, medical treatment and elderly care. While the additional restrictions will be in force from May 15, 4 am and will be in place till May 24, 4 am, the e-pass system will come into effect from 6 am on May 17.

> As part of the new restrictions, the timings for shops selling groceries, vegetables, meat and fish have been reduced. While these shops were allowed to operate (without air-conditioning) until 12 noon so far, henceforth, they will only be allowed to stay open from 6 am to 10 am, with only 50% footfall of customers.

> Delivery of groceries, vegetables, meat and fish through services like Dunzo will also be allowed only from 6 am to 10 am.

> Street vendors selling vegetables, flowers and fruits, as well as tea stalls, will not be allowed to operate henceforth.

> E-commerce companies will be allowed to carry out deliveries from 2 pm to 6 pm.

> As fish and meat shops are overcrowded, Chennai Corporation and the District Collectors have been asked to take action and relocate these shops to be more spread out.

> Night curfew between 10 pm to 4 am, which is already in place, will continue, along with complete lockdown on Sundays, till May 23.

> ATMs, petrol and diesel pumps will be allowed to function as usual.

