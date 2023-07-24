Tamil Nadu: TANGEDCO conducts special name transfer camps for a week

Those who want to change their name can make the application at the Divisional Office or online along with the necessary documents for a fee of Rs 726.

news News

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is conducting a special name transfer camp for its consumers, from July 24 till the end of this month, Minister for Finance, Human Resources Management and Electricity Thangam Thennarasu, announced on Tuesday, July 18. He said that the special camps were being conducted to facilitate the name change process.

According to a DTNext report, around 40 lakh domestic consumers of electricity have linked their Aadhaar with their electricity service using the option "owner but name not changed". It is expected that the camps would help them change their names without any hassles.

Those who want to change their name can make the application at the Divisional Office or online along with the documents mentioned below. The consumer will have to make a fixed payment of Rs 726 (Rs 615 service charge and GST of Rs 111). The documents to be submitted for households and shops are:

> Aadhaar card

> house tax receipt/land document copy/patta copy/court order copy

> heir certificate/no-objection certificate from other heirs (if any)

For name transfer of an industrial connection, one should submit the above-mentioned documents along with the tax receipt and low tension agreement; and for agriculture, copy of land document/copy of patta/land ownership certificate from Village Administrative officer and low tension agreement should be furnished.