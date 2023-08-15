Tamil Nadu should not have rushed to SC over Cauvery River water release, says Shivakumar

“We are committed to provide water to Tamil Nadu while ensuring drinking water to our state," DK Shivakumar said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday, August 14 said that Tamil Nadu should not have rushed to the Supreme Court over release of Cauvery River water to their state. “We are going to honor the court's verdict on Cauvery water sharing. We have to work unitedly to safeguard the interests of the two states,” he said while answering a question on Tamil Nadu approaching the Supreme Court demanding the release of the River Cauvery from Karnataka dams.

He said that the action has been taken considering the rainfall received in this season and inflow of water to the reservoirs. “District-in-charge minister for Mandya N. Cheluvarayaswamy has already requested the farmers of Mandya district not to take up sowing activity,” he said. “We are committed to provide water to Tamil Nadu while ensuring drinking water to our state. The decision of releasing water lies with the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT). We have to save the farmers of both the states.”

“Our state’s farm land as well as farm lands of Tamil Nadu should not go dry and action has to be taken ensuring both states get water,” Shivakumar maintained. “As far as the petition by Tamil Nadu to the Supreme Court is concerned, I will discuss the matter with the legal experts. We don’t want to indulge in any confrontation with Tamil Nadu. We are like brothers and we should resolve the crisis without conflict,” Shivakumar said.