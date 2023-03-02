Tamil Nadu shop owner abducts child over non-repayment of loan by parents

The shop owner, identified as Ilayaraja, had lent Rs 1 lakh to the parents of the abducted boy and had employed him and his 17-year-old brother.

A 12-year-old boy was abducted by a sweet-stall owner in Kancheepuram on Tuesday, February 28. The stall owner, identified as Ilayaraja, had lent Rs 1 lakh to the boyâ€™s parents, which was not returned by them. As a result, he made the 12-year-old and his 17-year-old brother work for him. The boys were on a bus from Kancheepuram to their hometown Nilakottai in Dindigul when Ilayaraja and five of his henchmen abducted the 12-year-old and asked his brother to take him after paying Rs 1 lakh.

According to the Times of India, officials at the Kancheepuram child helpline received information about the commotion that had happened on the bus. The officials rushed to the spot and took the 17-year-old to Ilayarajaâ€™s shop and rescued the 12-year-old. The New Indian Express reported that Ilayaraja was given a warning and was asked to hand over the child to the police. The children have now been sent to a government home at Chengalpet. The Child Welfare Committee officials in Kancheepuram have launched a probe to investigate Ilayaraja for using child labour.

The 17-year-old brother told TNIE that he had taken up work after completing 10th grade because of financial difficulties at his house. He had been working under Ilayaraja for the past two and a half years and his younger brother joined him four months ago. He also said that Ilayaraja was deducting money from his salary to cover his parentsâ€™ debt.

Reports said that the 17-year-old was unhappy that his brother had been forced to give up his studies to work. However, Ilayaraja was not willing to send the 12-year-old back to his parents. So the older brother decided to take him home on Tuesday without Ilayarajaâ€™s knowledge. No action has been taken against Ilayaraja as there was no complaint.