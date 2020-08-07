Tamil Nadu shocker: Human skull and bones left outside homes in Palani

The police is checking the CCTV footage from the locality to find out more about the crime.

For people living in Devangar street in the temple town of Palani in Tamil Naduâ€™s Dindigul district, Friday dawned with a shock. Many residents and shopkeepers of the street found parts of human skeletons and at their doorstep.

The shocking visuals from the scene showed skulls tied with one or two bones with what appeared to be a steel wire. The skull is seen covered with yellow, red and black coloured powders and seem to be carefully placed just before the doors and gates of the building. This set-up was found at least in front of three buildings and one shop. The residents looked clueless about the origin of the bones and looked scared to move past it.

According to reports, the skulls were kept outside four houses and a ration shop run by a couple.

When TNM contacted the local police station, an officer told that a formal complaint is yet to be lodged and that the police is checking the CCTV footage from the locality to zero in on the suspects. The officer also said that nobody has been detained so far in connection with the incident.

Though the skulls were removed, there was unrest in the town as people speculated why the skulls and bones may have been left outside houses and shops. With all the skulls sporting a red powder on the forehead, police will look into whether this was some kind of ritual that someone performed

Some reports also suggest that a group of youngsters who had been reprimanded earlier for drinking in public and creating ruckus, may have done this as payback.