Tamil Nadu seeks Kerala's permission again to fell trees at Mullaperiyar dam

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan sought to allow the felling of 15 trees at the Mullaperiyar dam and take materials to the reservoir site for maintenance works.

Seeking to restore the permission issued earlier for felling 15 trees at the Mullaperiyar dam site in Kerala, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan has written to his Kerala counterpart Roshy Augustine in this regard on Thursday, March 3. He has sought to allow the felling of 15 trees, take materials to the reservoir site for purposes including maintenance work, and to set up Seismograph and Accelerograph there.

Duraimurugan said that the water resources and forest departments of Kerala were delaying the permit to convey the materials and machinery to the dam site. This was for carrying out routine maintenance and repair works to be done as per the guidelines of Central Water Commission and in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, Duraimurugan said.

The Tamil Nadu Minister requested revocation of a Kerala government and forest department’s earlier order, so as to allow felling of 15 trees in the reservoir area to carry out 'balance strengthening works', as per the Supreme Court’s order. The Kerala government had issued an order on November 11, 2021 barring the permission issued for the felling of 15 trees. "You may recall that your government has persistently requested to install Seismograph and Accelerograph in the dam site, which was also recommended by the Central Water Commission," Duraimurugan had written to the Kerala government.

Tamil Nadu has taken action to install the instruments through the National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad and the instruments are ready to be installed. "However, my officers have informed that the Forest Department of Kerala is not permitting us to convey materials for erecting necessary platforms/pillars for installing the seismograph."

Duraimurugan requested his Kerala counterpart's personal intervention on the matter to allow materials to be conveyed to the spot, to repair the existing forest road and to cut the 15 trees, which is pending for a long period of time. "I request your kind, positive and urgent response on the above issues so that we will be able to comply with the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court as early as possible."

The minister also pointed out that water from Mullaperiyar is “vital for the farmers of Tamil Nadu living in five drought-prone districts — Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram — to meet drinking and irrigation needs and for their livelihood”.

(With PTI inputs)