Tamil Nadu schools’ reopening deferred yet again due to hot weather

Tamil Nadu is reeling under hot weather conditions with heat waves also anticipated and hence, the reopening of the schools has been further delayed. Schools were earlier expected to reopen on June 7.

news News

In view of the scorching heat in Tamil Nadu, the reopening of schools in has been postponed yet again. Schools will now reopen on June 12 for classes 6 to 12 and on June 15 for classes 1 to 5. Initially, schools for classes 6 to 12 were scheduled to reopen on June 1, and for classes 1 to 5 on June 5, after summer vacation. However, with no respite from heat, the date was earlier postponed to June 7 for all classes. It has now been deferred further as the hot weather conditions continue.

Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Monday, June 5, that the reopening of schools in the state will be postponed by a few more days in view of summer. The state is reeling under hot weather with the possibility of heat waves also being anticipated and hence the reopening of the schools is being delayed. Chief Minister MK Stalin had held a discussion with the School Education Minister and other officials after which the minister announced the postponement.

Earlier this week on June 3, Chennai recorded a high temperature of 42 degree Celsius for the second time within a month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said that the maximum temperatures recorded on Friday in parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, were above normal by two to three degrees. On May 16, Chennai recorded the highest temperature in the state for the first time, with mercury level hitting 42.7 degree Celsius in Meenambakkam, making it the hottest day of the year so far in the state.

(With IANS inputs)