Tamil Nadu schools to open for Classes 1 to 8 from November 1

The Tamil Nadu government, however, extended the COVID-19 restrictions until October 31.

Physical classes for students from Classes 1 to 8 will resume from November 1, the Tamil Nadu government announced on Tuesday, September 28. Classes for students from Class 9 to 12 resumed on September 1.

The Tamil Nadu government, in its order, said that considering feedback from medical experts, educationists and parents, physical classes for children in all schools (government-run, state-aided and other boards as well) would resume from November 1, the government said. Stakeholders had said that students faced stress and a gap in learning since they are confined to their homes since last year, following the emergence of the pandemic, the government said.

Following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat to review the ongoing measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said the ban in respect of social, political, cultural and religious congregations would continue to be in place.

Places of worship would continue to be shut on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, an official release said. In a relaxation, the government said meetings at district collectorates, every Monday, to address public grievances would be allowed and every month, similar gatherings to address farmers grievances shall be conducted.

The classes shall be held by following the Standard Operating Procedures to prevent virus spread.

The government, pointing to the upcoming festival season, appealed to the people to avoid visiting places that may witness crowding.

Following COVID-19 guidelines alone could help prevent a third wave of the virus, the government said and appealed to the people and commercial establishments as well to cooperate.

