Tamil Nadu says COVID-19 vaccine no longer compulsory to visit public spaces

Tamil Nadu has achieved a vaccination coverage of more than 92% for the first dose and 75% for the second dose of the vaccine respectively, the Health Department said.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday, April 3, withdrew its order making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for the eligible population in the state, in view of the decline in new infections. According to the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, though the compulsory vaccination notification has been withdrawn, other COVID-19 protocols would continue to be in place.

"In continuation of the reduction in COVID-19 cases in the state and lifting of all restrictions which were laid down to prevent COVID-19 by Government of India, and Tamil Nadu achieving a vaccination coverage of more than 92% and 75% of first and second dose respectively, for those above 18 years, it is decided to withdraw the notification issued under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act,1939 vide reference 9th cited with immediate effect," it said. The government had issued the order in November 2021.

The order that has been withdrawn directed concerned authorities to ensure that only those vaccinated against COVID-19 occupy public places, so as to prevent its spread. While the notification has been withdrawn, the Health Department directed the authorities to ensure that people are encouraged to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as maintaining social distance, wearing of face masks, and avoiding crowds and keep creating awareness on the important role of vaccination.

".. Persons who are eligible to get vaccinated and the respective first, second and booster dose, as the case may be, are encouraged to willingly come forward to take the doses," the notification said.

As of Saturday, April 2, Tamil Nadu's overall first dose coverage for those above 18 years was 92.31%, while the coverage for the second dose was 76.85%. The total coverage of the stateâ€™s population stands at 10.51 crore, a bulletin said.