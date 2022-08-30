Tamil Nadu reports highest number of deaths by suicide in the south in 2021

The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data revealed a marginal increase in the number of deaths by suicide during 2021, as compared to 2020. A total number of 1,64,033 deaths by suicide were reported in 2021 across India, against 1,53,052 in 2020. While Maharashtra has reported the highest number of deaths by suicide (22,207), it is Sikkim that has the highest rate of suicide â€” 39.2%.

In all the five southern states, the number of suicides has increased compared to last year, the NCRB data shows. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest number of deaths by suicide in the south (18,925) followed by Karnataka (13,056) in 2021. Puducherry has reported 504 deaths in 2021, against 408 in 2020 and 493 in 2019.

Total number of suicides in five southern states

"Majority of suicides were reported in Maharashtra (22,207), followed by 18,925 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 14,965 suicides in Madhya Pradesh, 13,500 suicides in West Bengal and 13,056 suicides in Karnataka, accounting for 13.5%, 11.5%, 9.1%, 8.2% and 8% of total suicides respectively," the report said.

These five states together accounted for 50.4% of the suicides reported in the country. The remaining 49.6% cases were reported from the 23 other states and eight Union territories.

While Sikkim has the highest rate of suicide, the lowest has been reported from Bihar with 0.7%. In the south, Kerala and Telangana, with a rate of 26.9%, has the highest suicide rate. The overall suicide rate has also gone up by 0.7% compared to last year and stands at 12%.

The rate of suicide is the number of suicides per one-lakh population.

Rate of suicide (in %) in five southern states

Among cities, the highest number of deaths by suicide has been reported in Delhi (2760), followed by Bengaluru (2292) and Chennai (2699). However, while considering the suicide rates, Kollam is the highest at 43.9%. The overall suicide rate stands at 16.1%, which is higher than the national average (12%).

Further, a total of 131 cases of mass/family suicides were reported in India in 2021, and Tamil Nadu has reported the highest among them (33), followed by Rajasthan (25) and Andhra Pradesh (22).

NCRB also lists 18 causes for the suicide, 51,477 died by suicide due to family issues, followed by 13,796 taking their lives due to mental illness and 11,500 people due to other prolonged illness.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726