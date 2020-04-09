Tamil Nadu reports 96 new cases of COVID-19, total cases in state at 834

Amongst those infected is a private doctor who the Health Department revealed had been treating a patient when he got infected.

Tamil Nadu has reported 96 more positive cases of the coronavirus in the state, the Health Department said on Thursday. This has taken the state’s total to 834 infected cases.

According to Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, of the persons who tested positive on Thursday, 84 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat conference which took place in New Delhi. Of the remaining 12, three persons were found to have travelled between states. 10 others were found to have been in contact with those who were found positive for the coronavirus.

With this, the Tamil Nadu government has traced 1,480 persons who attended the Delhi conference, of which 763 persons have tested positive. This 763 includes 554 people who travelled to the conference and 188 who came in contact with them. 926 people who attended the conference have tested negative.

Amongst those infected, according to the Health Department, is a private doctor. The Department revealed that he got infected while treating a patient.

Meanwhile, over 50,000 persons are in home quarantine and 27 persons have been discharged.

The Health Secretary further shared that rapid testing kits, which have been ordered, will arrive in the state on Thursday night and testing will begin Friday. “Rapid test kits will test antibodies, we will know results within 30 minutes. An expert committee in India has recommended this,” said Beela Rajesh.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami stated, “The number of people infected with coronavirus in Tamil Nadu is increasing day by day. With this in mind, we have formed a medical committee with 19 members. The state government will decide based on the inputs from this committee and the 12 separate committees of top bureaucrats about the extension of the lockdown.”