Tamil Nadu reports 2,174 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths

The number of patients who are currently being treated for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu stood at 21,990 as of Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, reported that 2,174 persons have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of the new cases, Chennai accounted for 1,276 of the patients and Chengalpattu recorded 162 patients. The government reported that 48 patients died while undergoing treatment for the disease.

Apart from Chennai and Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur (90), Cuddalore (77), Ranipet (70) and Kancheepuram (61) recorded high numbers of new cases on Wednesday.

The state tested 25,463 samples belonging to 24,621 persons for the novel coronavirus in a day. Of the 48 deaths reported in Wednesdayâ€™s medical bulletin, 10 persons died in private hospitals and 38 persons succumbed to the disease in government healthcare facilities.

Chennai currently has 16,067 persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 while Chengalpattu has 1,640 persons who are classified as â€˜active casesâ€™ of the infection.

Among the deaths reported on Wednesday are three patients who were aged 30 and below, all with comorbidities, and a 37-year-old woman who had no comorbidities at the time of being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The death of a patient â€” a 41-year-old man â€” who had died on June 3 has also been added to Wednesdayâ€™s bulletin.

80 persons who had recently returned from outside Tamil Nadu were confirmed to have COVID-19 on Wednesday. This includes five people from the United Arab Emirates, four people from Saudi Arabia, three people from Singapore and two each from Kuwait and Malaysia.

Among domestic air passengers, four each from Odisha and Delhi, and one person from West Bengal were confirmed to have the disease. The remaining 55 persons had recently entered Tamil Nadu from Maharashtra (38), Karnataka (7), Kerala (5), Rajasthan (2), Odisha (2) and Jharkhand (1).