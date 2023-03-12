Tamil Nadu records its first COVID-19 death since November 2022

Tamil Nadu on Saturday, March 11, recorded its first COVID-19 death since November 2022 in Trichy. A 27-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital, passed away due to COVID-related illness. The deceased man has been identified as Chinthamani, a native of Trichy and employed in Bengaluru. He was admitted to a private hospital in Trichy after he returned from Goa three days ago.

Deputy Director of Health services Dr A Subramani, while speaking to IANS, said, "He had reached Trichy from Goa three days ago and after falling ill, he was admitted to a hospital here." He also said that the man did not show any visible comorbidities and we found it suspicious. He said that samples collected from the deceased were sent for genomic sequencing at the state public health laboratory and the results are awaited.

A Times of India report said the patient's records stated that the man died because of "septic shock with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome", and that the hospital had informed that he tested positive for coronavirus.

The family members of the deceased Chinthamani were directed by the state health department to isolate themselves. Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramanian recently called upon the people of the state to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, including using masks, safe distancing and frequent washing of hands.