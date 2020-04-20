Tamil Nadu records first COVID-19 doctor death as 55-year-old neurosurgeon succumbs

The doctor was undergoing treatment at Apollo hospital in Chennai for the last two weeks.

Tamil Nadu lost a doctor in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as a 55-year-old neurosurgeon succumbed to the disease on Sunday.

As per reports, the doctor was tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was undergoing treatment at Apollo hospital in Chennai. He was the head of a private hospital in Chetpet and was on ventilator support in Apollo owing to health complications. Though he was stable, on Sunday evening around 6.15 pm, he died of cardiac arrest. His source of infection has not yet been identified and his daughter, who is also a doctor, has tested positive for the disease.

Tamil Nadu reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1477. The new cases include four more doctors, two nurses, a policeman and two journalists who are working at the frontlines of the pandemic. A total of 46 persons were discharged on recovery from the hospital and no deaths were reported till 6 pm on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, two journalists â€” a 25-year-old man from the print media and a 23-year-old man from a television channel, were reported positive for the novel coronavirus in Chennai. The print reporter was staying at a mansion in Triplicane with five other reporters and had attended a press briefing held by Dr Beela Rajesh, the state health secretary. After he was confirmed to have contracted the disease, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) cordoned off the mansion thus preventing any movement to and from it. The GCC has also been arranging food for around 50 men living in it. The reporter is now under treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The broadcast reporter, meanwhile, has been admitted to Government Stanley hospital in Chennai. He had been going to his office till recently and his employer has now asked the employees to get themselves tested. Following this, the government instructed all the reporters who have been attending Beela Rajeshâ€™s press briefings to get themselves tested at the Bharathi college opposite to Government Stanley Hospital.