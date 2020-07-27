Tamil Nadu records 6,993 new cases of COVID-19, 77 deaths

Around seven districts report over 300 new cases of coronavirus.

news Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu recorded 6,993 new cases of coronavirus and 77 deaths on Monday. The state witnessed 5,723 people getting discharged following recovery from the hospitals. With the new cases, the number of patients actively receiving treatment for coronavirus stands at 54,896.

So far, 2,20,716 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in total.

The capital Chennai continues to plateau with 1,138 new cases while certain districts show a rise in the number of cases. After Chennai, the highest number of positive cases recorded by the districts were Thiruvallur with 474 cases, Chengalpattu with 448 cases, Kancheepuram with 362 cases, Thoothukudi with 349 cases, Virudhunagar with 338 cases and Coimbatore with 313 cases. The remaining districts recorded fewer than 300 cases.

The three districts that recorded the lowest number of patients testing for coronavirus on Monday were Karur, with seven new cases followed by Nagapattinam with 22 cases and Perambalur with 21 cases of coronavirus.

According to the medical bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department, the state recorded 6,956 local cases and 37 imported cases of coronavirus. Three people returned to Tamil Nadu from foreign countries, while 34 people returned to Tamil Nadu from other states including Karnataka (11), Kerala (7) and Andhra Pradesh (5).

Of the 2,20,716 total coronavirus patients in the state, 54,896 people are actively receiving treatment while 1,62,249 patients have recovered following treatment.

On Monday, the state tested 63,250 samples from 61,342 people. Tamil Nadu on Sunday tested 64,129 samples from 62,305 patients.

On Monday, 77 new COVID-19 deaths were recorded, of which 69 patients had comorbidities while eight patients without comorbidities died due to coronavirus.

A 78-year-old female from Chennai was admitted in a private hospital with complaints of fever for five days and breathing difficulty for two days on July 20. The patient tested positive for coronavirus but succumbed on July 25 at 9.43 pm due to COVID-related pneumonia. The comorbidity of the patient has not been mentioned in the medical bulletin.