Tamil Nadu records 646 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

The stateâ€™s total number of cases is currently at 17,728.

Tamil Nadu recorded 646 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 17,728. The state recorded nine new deaths, even as the Health Minister Vijayabaskar claimed that Tamil Nadu has a low mortality rate. The total number of deaths in Tamil Nadu stands at 127.

On Tuesday, 611 patients were discharged following recovery. The day also saw 10,289 samples collected from 9,677 people. So far, the government has tested 4,12,357 persons in the state.

According to the Tamil Nad health bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department, among the 646 new COVID-19 cases, 592 are local cases while 54 cases are from outside the state: 35 persons from Maharashtra, 1 person from Kerala, 6 persons from Gujarat, 2 persons from Delhi, 3 from Telangana and 2 from Uttar Pradesh tested positive on arrival in the state on Tuesday.

Five persons who returned from Dubai initially tested negative, but tested positive on Tuesday. Of the nine deaths, 7 were patients from Chennai while one patient was from Chengalpattu and another patient from Thiruvannamalai. All patients died due to co-morbid conditions including, diabetes, COVID-19 pneumonia, cardiac arrest and hypertension. Five patients died on Monday, one patient on Sunday and 3 patients succumbed on Tuesday.

In the district-wise COVID-19 positive cases, Chennai recorded 509 cases, Chengalpattu recorded 22 cases, Cuddalore recorded 4, Kancheepuram recorded 13, Tiruvallur recorded 25, Thiruvanamalai recorded 6, Vellore recorded 3, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Madurai recorded 2, Ranipet, Thirupattur, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari recorded one case each.

Chennai currently has 6,056 active cases undergoing treatment, followed by Chengalpattu with 589 cases and Thiruvallur with 312 cases. The remaining districts have 170 cases or cases fewer than 170. Coimbatore, Namakkal, Nagapattinam and Tiruppur haveMan nil cases. Erode and Nilgiri have one active case each.