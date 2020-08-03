Tamil Nadu records 5,609 new COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths

Tamil Nadu has recorded 2,63,222 total cases of COVID-19 so far, out of which 56,698 are active.

news Coronavirus

The number of patients succumbing to the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu is on the rise after 109 people, including a 17-year-old boy, admitted at various hospitals across the state died due to COVID-19 on Monday alone. Of the 109 people, 23 people died at private facilities while 86 of them succumbed to the disease in government hospitals. This takes the total number of deaths in the state to 4,241. Tamil Nadu recorded 5,609 new cases on Monday taking its total count of active cases to 56,698.

In Tamil Nadu, 2,63,222 people have tested positive for the coronavirus so far, of which 2,02,283 people have recovered. On Monday, 5,800 patients were discharged from hospitals after their recovery.

Chennai recorded 1,021 new cases of coronavirus followed by Ranipet with 382 cases, Virudhunagar (348), Tiruvallur (332), Chengalpattu (331) and Kancheepuram (322). The remaining districts, except Theni, recorded less than 300 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

On Monday, the state tested 58,211 samples from 56,278 people. This indicates a slight decline in the number of samples being sent for testing. On August 1, the state had sent 60,580 samples for testing.

Of the 109 people who lost their lives on Monday, 102 had comorbidities while seven patients did not have any comorbid conditions.

A 17-year-old boy from Chennai with hepatic encephalopathy was admitted to a private hospital on July 22 with complaints of fever for two days and altered sensorium. The patient tested positive for coronavirus but succumbed on July 31 at 9.25 pm due to sepsis, Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome, intracranial hypertension and COVID-19.

A 26-year-old woman from Madurai with hypothyroidism, Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD) and morbid obesity was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai on July 18 at 10.45 pm with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. The woman succumbed due to a cardio respiratory arrest, COVID-19 and severe viral pneumonitis on July 2 at 07.58 am, the medical health bulletin said.