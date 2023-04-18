Tamil Nadu records 521 fresh COVID-19 cases, health officials on alert

There were 140 new COVID cases in Chennai, 45 in Coimbatore, 44 in Kanyakumari and 31 in Tiruchi districts of Tamil Nadu.

With 521 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours and a test positivity rate (TPR) of 8.6 per cent, the state public health department has issued an alert to all the district health officers. Except for Kallakurichi, Thiruvarur and Tirupattur, all other districts recorded fresh COVID cases. The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 3,330.

There were 140 new COVID cases in Chennai, 45 in Coimbatore, 44 in Kanyakumari and 31 in Tiruchi districts of Tamil Nadu. Ten districts reported new cases between 10 and 25 and 21 other districts reported cases in single digits. One passenger each from UAE, Singapore, Qatar and Oman tested COVID-19 positive.

Ten districts of the state reported TPR above the state average with Coimbatore showing a TPR of 12 per cent. The TPR of Kanyakumari, Tiruvallur, Salem, Ranipet and Chengalpattu was 11 per cent while that of Chennai and Kancheepuram the TPR was 10 per cent.

The State Public Health department said that 150 people were admitted in the hospitals with three being admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Seventy patients were on Oxygen therapy and 77 in normal wards.