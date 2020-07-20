Tamil Nadu records 4,985 cases of COVID-19, 1,269 from Chennai

The state also witnessed 70 deaths, including that of a 25-year-old patient who did not exhibit any comorbidities.

Tamil Nadu recorded 4,985 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 51,348. The state has registered over 4,900 cases for a second consecutive day. The state also recorded 70 deaths, including seven patients with no comorbidities. One of the deceased was a 25-year-old man from Tiruvallur.

Chennai recorded the highest number in the state, with 1,269 cases of coronavirus, followed by Virudhunagar with 331 cases, Kancheepuram with 296 cases and Vellore with 205 new cases of coronavirus. The previous hotspot, Madurai, which underwent consecutive lockdowns, recorded 106 cases.

The increasing cases in Virudhunagar signals a worrying trend as the number of new cases in the district for Sunday and Monday has been recorded at 265 and 331 respectively.

On Monday, the state recorded 4,930 local cases and 55 indegenious cases of coronavirus. In Tamil Nadu, 1,75,678 patients have so far tested positive for coronavirus. The state on Monday had 51,348 active cases of coronavirus while 1,21,776 patients have recovered. Tamil Nadu has collected 52,087 samples of 50,800 patients for testing.

The state saw 3,861 people being discharged from hospitals on Monday. Of the 70 patients who succumbed to COVID-19, 63 patients had comorbidities.

The youngest person to succumb to the virus was a 25-year-old man without any comorbidities.

The 25-year-old patient from Tiruvallur was admitted to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai on July 15 and tested positive for coronavirus on July 16. The patient died without responding to treatment on July 20 at 12.40 am due to sepsis, multi-organ dysfunction, acute kidney injury on haemodialysis, bronchopneumonia, respiratory failure, acute severe pancreatitis and COVID-19.

Of the people who succumbed to infection, 49 people were receiving treatment in government hospitals while 21 patients were receiving treatment in private hospitals.