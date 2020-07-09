Tamil Nadu records 4,231 new cases of coronavirus and 65 deaths on July 9

The state has tested over 41,000 people in the past 24 hours as against the usual 34,000 people.

Tamil Nadu recorded a spike in the new number of coronavirus cases and crossed the 4,000-mark on Thursday (July 9). The state recorded 4,231 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,26,581. The state has 46,652 active cases of COVID-19.

Sixty five people including a 25 day old female baby from Tiruvannamalai succumbed to the disease. The baby had comorbidities, and was operated on three times for various reasons. She was admitted to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore on June 27. A COVID-19 test was done, and the infant tested positive for coronavirus. She died without responding to treatment on July 7 at 2.30 pm due to septicemia, hirschsprung disease, multiple laparotomies, COVID-19 and cardiac arrest.

Out of the 65 deaths on Thursday, 58 people who succumbed to the virus had comorbidities while seven patients did not have any comorbid conditions.

The state recorded 4,086 local cases and 145 imported cases of coronavirus. Tamil Nadu also discharged 3,994 people following recovery.

Tamil Nadu has also ramped up testing, with 42,369 samples from 41,038 people being tested on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state took 35,979 samples from 34,962 people.

The capital, Chennai has been recording a steady number of cases for the past few days, with 1,216 new cases on Thursday; Tiruvallur had 364 cases, Virudhunagar 289 cases, and Madurai has 262 cases of coronavirus.

In terms of total cases, Chennai has the highest number at 73,728, followed by Chengalpattu (7,386), Tiruvallur (5,877) and Madurai (5,299).

On Thursday, the medical bulletin also erroneously revealed the identity of one patient who succumbed to COVID-19.