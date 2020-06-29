Tamil Nadu receives over 1 lakh kits of anti-viral drugs for COVID-19 treatment

On Monday, the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet with a panel of medical experts to assess the coronavirus situation in the state.

Over one lakh kits of anti-viral drugs reached Tamil Nadu recently for the treatment of COVID-19, according to a tweet by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The state government had ordered 1,200 kits of Tocilizumab (400 mg), 42,500 kits of Remdesivir and one lakh kits of Enoxaparin (400 mg) injections to treat COVID affected patients. Of this, 1,000 kits of Tocilizumab, 1,100 kits of Remdesivir and the full order of one lakh Enoxaparin injections were received in the state, the tweet said. “The remaining consignment will be received in a day or two,” the tweet added.

As Tamil Nadu continues to record new cases of COVID-19 with each passing day, these drugs are expected to be administered to patients in the treatment of the disease in hospitals across the state.

In order to control the spread of COVID-19 in Chennai and its surrounding districts, the government of Tamil Nadu had imposed a 12-day strict lockdown in these regions alone. As the lockdown period is ending on Tuesday, the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet a panel of expert doctors on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state and gather inputs on further lockdown strategies and movement restrictions.

As of Sunday, Tamil Nadu has over 35,600 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the state and 45,537 patients have been discharged so far on recovery.

The state government also reported 54 deaths on Sunday and the total number of patients who died during treatment for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu is 1,079. There has been a significant rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the interior districts of Tamil Nadu like Thiruvannamalai, Madurai, Vellore and Ramanathapuram. A call on the lockdown restrictions will be taken based on Monday’s meeting between the Chief Minister and the medical experts.