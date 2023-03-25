Tamil Nadu to receive light showers till March 28

According to the weather bulletin, Chennai is also expecting thunderstorms and lightning along with light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days. The weather bulletin said that heavy rainfall is expected to occur in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Vellore, Tirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Salem and Kallakurichi districts on Saturday, March 25. Meanwhile, moderate to mild rainfall is expected in Puducherry and Karaikal on the same day as well.

The RMC further predicted light to moderate rainfall for the rest of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal from March 25 to 28. Thunderstorms and high-speed winds ranging from 30-40 kmph are also expected along with the rain on March 25. Meanwhile, Chennai is also expecting thunderstorms and lightning along with light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours. The sky condition in Chennai has been predicted to be cloudy for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature is expected to be 34°C and the minimum temperature is likely to be 26°C.

Despite forecasts predicting rain, there has been no warning for fishermen venturing into the sea till Wednesday, March 29. There is a possibility of the sea being rough along the shores of Tamil Nadu on March 25 till 11:30 pm. The same has been forecasted about the sea shores along Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

On March 17, Chennai witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall while parts of the city also received hailstones. According to RMC reports, Mugalivakkam and Perungudi recorded 6 cm of rainfall, Alandur and Meenambakkam recorded 5 cm, and Kodambakkam and Taramani 4 cm. Meanwhile, other parts of the city also recorded mild rainfall including Nandanam (1mm), MRC Nagar (6mm), and Villivakkam (12 mm).