Tamil Nadu ranks first in organ donation for sixth consecutive year

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary Radhakrishnan received the award at a virtual conference on Friday.

Tamil Nadu has bagged the first rank for organ donation in the country for the sixth consecutive year on Friday. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare department gave the award to Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Radhakrishnan through a virtual meet on Friday.

The award ceremony was conducted by Union Health Ministry in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in New Delhi. Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar thanked Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for supporting the organ donation programme. He also said that the state was able to top the list for the sixth time due to the efforts of the state transplant authority, TRANSTAN.

Addressing the reporters, the Minister said, “The organ donors are the backbone of this achievement. We dedicate this award to the organ donors who take the decision in the nick of time even while seeing their loved breathe their last.”

The Minister also urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to provide special priority in jobs for the families of donors like the families of ex-servicemen and sportspersons.

Retiring the same, Health Secretary Radhakrishnan said, “The donors leave aside their sorrow on seeing the immediate death and come forward to give lives to 8 other persons. Till now, 1392 organ donors have donated 8845 organs. Even during COVID-19, donors from 75 districts from across the country donated 255 organs.”

“Tamil Nadu has performed six lung transplant surgeries for COVID-19 recovered patients. Over 400 patients have benefitted though organ transplantation in Government Hospitals under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Insurance scheme,” he said.

The Health Secretary said that the state has made 48 multi-organ transplantations till date. “The government with the help of police department created 33 green corridors to facilitate the transportation of organs from Chennai Airport. The government also ensures that mishaps are avoided during the journey,” he added.