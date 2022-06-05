Tamil Nadu ramps up COVID-19 measures amid rise in cases

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has already written to district authorities to remain vigilant and ensure that COVID-19 measures such as wearing masks are followed.

news COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has commenced preemptive action on the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, following the Union governmentâ€™s letter to be vigilant in the matter. The number of COVID-19 cases is witnessing a steady increase in Tamil Nadu with the number of cases increasing to 714 cases on Saturday, June 4, from 335 cases on May 27.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, in a letter to the district collectors of the state, informed them that the rise in the COVID-19 cases in family clusters was an indicator of waning immunity against the coronavirus. He directed the district collectors to take measures for the people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks, maintaining safe distancing and washing hands regularly.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, while speaking to IANS, said, "The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases is a matter of concern and the Health Department has already directed all the 38 district collectors to ensure that the people adhere to COVID-19 protocols. People must also see to it that they are taking COVID-19 vaccinations."

The Health Department is on high alert after over 163 students tested positive for the coronavirus at the Vellore Institute of Technology, Kelambakkam campus. Ma Subramanian told IANS at the time, "The students, who tested positive in the first two days, have tested negative for the infection, and this is a welcome indicator. I have met the students most of whom are from north Indian states and have asked them not to worry and to reassure their parents. The students are expected to recover within 10 days and we have advised the institute not to declare a holiday." He said that 99% of the cases were infected with Omicron sub-variants, mostly BA.2.

Read: COVID-19 cluster at VIT Chennai campus, 163 students test positive so far

Watch: Watch Shabbir Ahmed's Tamil show where he talks about state BJP chief Annamalai's politics.