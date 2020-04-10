Tamil Nadu police set up barricades inside Karnataka, says Home Minister Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was reportedly quizzed by police officials at the Attibele check-post, while he was assessing the lockdown.

news Coronavirus

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was reportedly questioned by police officials in Attibele while he was assessing the lockdown on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

He was reportedly asked, Who are you?’ and ‘Where are you going?' by police officials. It turned out that the police officials asking the series of questions were from neighbouring Tamil Nadu even though the barricades they set up were inside Karnataka territory.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) rushed to Basavaraj Bommai's help and spoke to the police officials, who replied to them that they were from Tamil Nadu.

Basavaraj Bommai called up Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravi D Channanavar asking about the intrusion of the Tamil Nadu police into Karnataka territory. The SP was immediately directed to deploy police officials from the state at the border check-post.

"Today, I took rounds in Bengaluru city and visited several places to examine the lockdown. Near the border in Hosur, Tamil Nadu police had set up barricades within the Karnataka border. Immediately, Bengaluru Rural SP was called up and asked to remove them," Basavaraj Bommai said in a tweet.

The Home Minister also spoke to a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Hosur district of Tamil Nadu asking him to withdraw the police intruding into Karnataka's territory, Deccan Herald reported.

Ravi D Channavar stated that the police officials from Tamil Nadu had intruded into Karnataka as there was no shade on the Tamil Nadu side of the border. He assured that the Tamil Nadu police officials will be cleared from the spot and that it will be controlled by police officials from the district.

Karnataka has reported 197 cases of coronavirus so far including 64 in Bengaluru. Tamil Nadu has reported 834 cases of coronavirus after registering a spike in cases over the last week.