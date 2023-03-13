Tamil Nadu police file case against EPS over ‘assault’ on AMMK worker

Tamil Nadu police have registered a case against former Chief Minister and interim general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), based on a complaint filed by an Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) functionary that he was assaulted by AIADMK men led by Palaniswami. According to Avaniyapuram police, a case has been registered against six people including Palaniswami.

EPS was travelling from Chennai to Madurai when a person had allegedly made derogatory remarks against him in an airport shuttle bus in which he was present at Madurai airport. The person identified as Rajeshwaran, an AMMK worker, started to record EPS live on Facebook using his phone. An aide who was with EPS immediately snatched his phone and handed it over to police officials. Sources in the airport told IANS that the AIADMK office-bearers and cadres who had come to the airport knowing about the visit of EPS, reportedly assaulted Rajeshwaran. The Avaniyapuram police also filed a case against Rajeshwaran for using derogatory words in public against EPS.

It may be noted that AMMK was formed after VK Sasikala was expelled from the AIADMK and both O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami were instrumental in that. The AIADMK is now reeling under a crisis with several leaders including O Panneerselvam being expelled from the party.

