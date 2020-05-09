Tamil Nadu plans to begin engineering counselling by end of June

In Tamil Nadu, the admissions for undergraduate engineering courses are based on the results of Class 12 board exams.

Coronavirus Education

Preparations have begun for Tamil Naduâ€™s single-window counselling for engineering admissions, which is likely take place by June end, as per reports.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which runs the statewide counselling for engineering admissions, is making arrangements to maintain the normal schedule in which engineering counselling will start by the end of June. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had announced that engineering admissions must begin in August.

An official from DOTE told DT Next that over 500 people will be involved in the process and that the software which will be used can handle over 2 lakh applicants. The counselling for engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu was taken over by DOTE in 2019, after Anna University, which was previously handling the counselling, refused to do so. Like last year, DOTE is also planning to conduct the counselling at the Central Polytechnic College campus in Taramani.

Additionally, Class 12 results of the Tamil Nadu state education board is expected to be published only in June, after which counselling should begin. The engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu are based on the marks earned by a student in Class 12 board exams.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has also announced the dates for medical and engineering entrance exams recently. While the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) will be conducted on July 26, the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Mains will be conducted between July 18 and July 23. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also announced that it will conduct the board exams for Class 12 students from July 1 to July 15.

The academic calendar in the country had been put on hold after educational institutions were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.