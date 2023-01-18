Tamil Nadu to open 708 urban clinics following Delhi model

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has planned to set up a total of 708 urban clinics across the state by February, following the Delhi model of â€˜Mohalla clinicsâ€™. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, said that the work for 500 such clinics was over and the rest were nearing completion. Each Mohalla clinic will have a doctor, nurse, and pharmacist. The Minister made the statement while interacting with the media after an event at Meenakshi Hospital in Thanjavur.

The clinics will provide 12 services that include maternal and child health, adolescent health, and treatment of communicable and non-communicable disease services, Ophthalmic care, palliative care and ear, nose and throat treatment among other services. These Urban Health and Wellness Centres planned on the line of Delhi's Mohalla clinics have been completed in ten months. The Minister also said that recruitment of staff for the clinics is underway and they will be inaugurated in early February.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the Mohalla clinics in New Delhi in April 2022 and was impressed by the reach of these institutions for serving the public. He later announced the opening of such clinics in Tamil Nadu.

The Health Department has also been involved in implementing the doorstep healthcare scheme as well as trauma and accident care schemes. The state government is providing an amount of Rs 1 lakh for treatment in the first 48 hours at designated hospitals to accident victims irrespective of their domicile status under the â€˜Innuyir Kappom Thittam-Nammai Kakkum 48â€™ scheme launched in 2021.