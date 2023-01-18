Tamil Nadu name row: Governor says his statement inferred erroneously

In a statement released on Wednesday, Governor RN Ravi said that an interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched.

Attempting to put an end to the Tamil Nadu name row that has been raging in the state, state Governor RN Ravi, on Wednesday, January 18, has issued a statement saying that the inference to his statement was “erroneous and far-fetched”. In the first week of January, Governor Ravi had kicked up a controversy by suggesting that ‘Tamizhagam’ would be a more appropriate name for Tamil Nadu. He made the statement during a speech at the Raj Bhavan.

In the statement released on Wednesday, he said "In an event at Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023 to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi - Tamil Sangamam, a recently concluded month long festival celebrating the age old cultural connect of Tamil people with Kashi, while dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word `Tamizhagam'. In those days, there was no 'Tamil Nadu'. Hence in historical cultural context, I referred to the word `Tamizhagam' as a 'more appropriate expression'. An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched.”

Soon after Governor Ravi’s comment about the name of the state on January 4, a Pongal invite from Raj Bhavan was issued that read, "Tamizhagam Aalunar (Governor of Tamizhagam) RN Ravi and Lakshmi Ravi cordially invite you to participate in the Pongal festival that is scheduled on Thursday, January 12 at the Governor's Residence (Raj Bhavan), Chennai." Following this, Joint Director of Public Relations in Raj Bhavan, Chennai, S Selvaraj was immediately relieved from his post.

In his latest effort to recalibrate the situation, he added that it has become a topic of discussion without understanding the basis of the speech. “Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it," he said.

Meanwhile, on January 14 - the day when Madras State was officially renamed Tamil Nadu State in 1969 - Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took a jibe on the Governor while addressing a gathering. Recalling how party founder Annadurai attended Tamil Nadu's naming ceremony where the state got its preferred name despite being unwell, Stalin said, without naming the Governor, "And now one guy is ranting against calling the state Tamil Nadu,". "Enough advertisement for him."

