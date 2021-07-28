Tamil Nadu mulls reopening schools for students of Classes 9 to 12

The move comes after schools in neighbouring states have also gradually reopened schools for physical classes.

news School reopening

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday said that the state government is considering reopening schools for students of Classes 9 to 12. He added that Chief Minister MK Stalin would also be informed that neighbouring states have reopened schools for Class 12 students. Addressing reporters after visiting a school in Maduravoyal Assembly constituency, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, “The neighbouring states have reopened schools for Class 12 students and they’ve also given an option for parents to send only willing students. So, first of all, parents should get confidence on sending their wards to schools without the fear of the next wave.”

“Secondly, we are holding discussions on reopening schools for Class 9 to 12 students. We will also bring schools reopening in other states to the notice of the Tamil Nadu CM,” the minister added. To a question on increasing students’ enrollment and the need for improving infrastructure in government schools, Anbil Mahesh said, “Many students who are facing financial challenges are coming to government schools. Some of them have shifted their wards to government schools with hope that the new government will do better for their wards.”

“So, in order to increase the infrastructure for them, we have collected details, especially during review visits, on the present number of classrooms, required classrooms, available teachers etc. However, since the student enrollment is scattered, many schools have basic infrastructure. The details have shown that the schools only require more teachers, so we will act on it,” he said.

Responding to a question on lack of action against schools charging full-term fees in violation of government guidelines, Anbil Mahesh said, “Last year in September, courts issued a warning but did not punish them. So, we have also issued warnings to the schools against which complaints have been raised. However, if the schools do not rectify their mistakes after a warning, then we will definitely take action.”

The Education Department has issued a circular to collect only 75% of the fees, in two installments, he said, given the economic crisis arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister said that there are also requirements to restructure appointments of teachers through teachers' recruitment board and added that the state government will rectify and restructure the process.