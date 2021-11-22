Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicle inspector killed while trying to stop speeding vehicle

An inspector with the Tamil Nadu motor vehicles department, was killed after a speeding vehicle that he was trying to stop knocked him down in Karur district. The official has been identified as 57-year-old N Kanagaraj. The incident occurred on Monday at Vengalkalpatti in Karur district of the state.

The police said that Kanagaraj was conducting routine vehicle checks under a bridge at Tiruchi-Karur National Highway when the incident occurred. Kanagaraj was standing in the middle of the road when a speeding car came towards him, and despite his attempts to try and stop the car, the car did not slow down. After knocking down the officer, the vehicle did not stop and sped away. police said that CCTV visuals are being searched to trace the vehicle.

The injured inspector was rescued by bystanders and sent to a private hospital by ambulance. He was given treatment in the intensive care unit but he succumbed to his injuries. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister condoled the death of Kanagaraj and announced a solatium of Rs 50 lakh to the bereaved family from Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

The Thanthonrimalai police have registered a case and constituted a special team to track the vehicle that caused the fatal injury on the motor vehicle inspector. Police teams are searching the surveillance cameras installed at the toll plazas to trace the vehicle and eyewitnesses, according to sources in police have informed that it was a cab that had hit the officer.