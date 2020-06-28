Tamil Nadu may consider 'smart' lockdown to contain rising cases

Currently, a lockdown has been imposed in Chennai and parts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Madurai and Theni till June 30.

The government of Tamil Nadu is set to hold an important meeting with the health department to decide on the measures to be taken to manage the COVID-19 situation in the state. With cases rising, there is speculation that the lockdown may be extended. However, according to officials, Chennai may consider a â€˜smartâ€™ lockdown as opposed to a complete lockdown across the worst-affected districts.

Currently, a lockdown has been imposed in Chennai and in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Madurai and Theni till June 30. TNM had reported that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will meet a panel of experts on June 29, Monday, to take stock of the outcome of the lockdown and how effective it has been in reducing the number of cases. A decision on whether the lockdown will be extended is also expected to be taken then.

According to officials, 9,700 streets out of the total 40,000 streets in Chennai have reported COVID-19 cases and containment measures may be stepped up only in these streets and the ones adjacent to them. This means that in Chennai, around 12,000 streets â€” one main street and around 20 streets adjacent or around it â€” may see a lockdown and containment measures. Sources say that while a few people in the government are for continuing the current lockdown, there are those who believe a 'smart lockdown' is the way forward.

A similar lockdown was imposed in Chennaiâ€™s Triplicane area, which had seen a sudden burst of COVID-19 cases in April-end. The lane was cordoned off and only essential services were allowed to function. A month later, by May 25, the street was opened up after it had not reported a new COVID-19 case for two weeks. Such containment measures were also implemented in KK Salai in MGR, Thattankulam area and in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, officials add.

For the past week, Tamil Nadu has consistently been reporting over 2,000 new cases every day and most of them have been reported in the state capital, Chennai. On June 28, Tamil Nadu reported 3,713 cases, out of which, 1,939 cases were in Chennai.