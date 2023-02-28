Tamil Nadu man puts up posters to celebrate one year of quitting alcohol

Manohar, a resident of Chengalpattu, went viral on social media after he put up posters to celebrate his one-year anniversary of quitting alcohol.

A man from Tamil Nadu went viral on social media on Monday, February 27, for putting up a poster to celebrate an anniversary. This seemingly normal act became news because the poster in question was to celebrate his one year of quitting alcohol. The man, identified as Manohar (53), lives in Chengalpattu district. The poster he put up has a picture of himself along with how alcohol has ruined the life of many people and their families. The poster also says that alcohol consumption “invites death” but quitting it will make your life better.

Speaking to the Times of India, Manohar said that he has been consuming alcohol for the past 32 years and it almost ruined his life. He added that he thought it would have been impossible to give up on his habit of drinking which is why he put up posters to celebrate it. Manohar is also of the opinion that his posters will create awareness and encourage people to give up on alcohol.

Even Manohar’s family members, including his grandchildren did not believe that he could give up alcohol because he had been drinking since he was 20 years old. Manohar also said that he had to sell a piece of his land to finance his drinking habits which cost him at least Rs 300 to Rs 400 per day. However, after quitting alcohol, Manohar said that his physical health had improved drastically. He added that his relationship with his family members has improved as well since last year.