Tamil Nadu man kills brother for demanding money to play online rummy

The deceased man, identified as Nallathambi, was a lorry driver in Thoothukudi and had the habit of playing rummy online and lost a lot of money in the process.

news Crime

A man in Tamil Naduâ€™s Thoothukudi killed his younger brother on the night of Saturday, April 1, after he lost money while playing online rummy. The deceased man, identified as Nallathambi, was a lorry driver in Thoothukudi and had the habit of playing rummy online and lost a lot of money in the process. According to reports, Nallathambi had also borrowed Rs 3 lakh from his elder brother Muthuraj to play rummy and had lost that while playing the game as well.

Meanwhile, Muthuraj had asked Nallathambi to return the money he had loaned him which led to a dispute between the two brothers. After that, Nallathambi asked Muthuraj to sell their ancestral house in Thoothukudi and give him his share of the sale of the property. This heightened the dispute between the brothers.

Muthuraj had taken Nallathambi on his bike to a remote place and hit him on his head with a rod and killed him. According to the Hindustan Times, the Sipcot police arrested Muthuraj on Sunday, April 2, and further investigations are underway.

In 2021, when the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power, a decision was made to ban online rummy and regulate online gaming. A committee was constituted, led by retired Madras High Court judge Justice K Chandru to study the adverse effects of online gambling. The committee submitted its report in June 2022 and strongly advised the government to bring in new legislation to regulate online gaming. After considering the recommendations, the Tamil Nadu government decided to bring an ordinance banning online gambling and regulating online games.