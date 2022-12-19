Tamil Nadu makes Aadhaar card mandatory for beneficiaries of govt schemes

news Aadhaar

The Tamil Nadu government announced that beneficiaries of all government schemes (except minor children) must submit proof that they have an Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar verification. An order was issued by Finance Secretary N Muruganandam on December 15 stating that using Aadhaar verification will “simplify the government delivery process” and ensure efficiency and transparency. The order further stated that Aadhaar verification will enable beneficiaries to get their entitlements directly in a “convenient and seamless manner” by removing the need to provide multiple documents of proof. The order makes Aadhaar mandatory for government employees, government pensioners, and other beneficiaries of schemes introduced by the state government.

According to The Hindu, if any person who is a beneficiary of a scheme does not have an Aadhaar card, they must enroll for one before registering for the ‘Scheme’. The order states that the ‘Scheme’ is a Integrated Financial and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS) which is managed by the Treasuries and Accounts Department. This has been set up to make online payments, including payments to various beneficiaries enrolled in government schemes through Electronic Clearance Service (ECS).

The Hindu also reported that the government said that if a person is enrolled for an Aadhaar card, they should produce an Aadhaar enrolment slip along with any one government document including a bank passbook, PAN card, passport, ration card, voter identity card, driving licence or any photo identity card that has been issued by a gazetted officer or tehsildar. The Treasuries and Accounts Department will be providing Aadhaar enrollment services for beneficiaries without Aadhaar cards.