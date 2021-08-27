Tamil Nadu likely to receive widespread rain till August 30: IMD

According to the IMD, on Friday, August 27, and Saturday, August 28, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in several areas in Tamil Nadu.

Heavy to moderate rainfall is expected at several regions of Tamil Nadu till Monday, August 30, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. According to the IMD, on Friday, August 27, and Saturday, August 28, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in several regions in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal regions. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Karaikal regions on both these days. On Friday, a thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Theni, Tiruvannamalai and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

On Saturday, thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are also likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday. The IMD further predicted rain on Sunday, August 29, and Monday, August 30, and said that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Thunderstorms with isolated heavy to extremely heavy rain are likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are also likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Salem, Erode and Dharmapuri districts.

On Monday, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Thunderstorms with isolated heavy to extremely heavy rain are likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are also likely to occur at isolated places over Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts of the state.