Tamil Nadu launches free vaccination drives at private hospitals

The government is able to offer free vaccines in private hospitals by utilising the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds provided by companies.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, July 28 formally launched the free vaccination drive at private hospitals, by utilising the corporate social responsibility funds provided by companies. Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the programme at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai and handed over the vaccination certificates to beneficiaries on the occasion.

The programme has been rolled out with the CSR funds of CII, which had contributed Rs 2.20 crore, along with the Rs 7 lakh contribution by noted hospitality service provider Adyar Anand Bhavan, an official release said. Till date, over 2.15 crore people have received the jabs in the state at both government run hospitals and private healthcare centres.

Medical Minister M Subramanian, senior government officials, Kauvery Hospital executive chairman and founder S Chandrakumar who is also the CII Tamil Nadu State Council Chairman, Co-founder and executive director, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, were present on the occasion. With the drive being rolled out on Wednesday in the state capital, it would be expanded to other districts gradually.

Subramanian said he had held discussions with representatives of over 137 hospitals and industrialists from Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Chengalpet, Vellore, Kancheepuram Tirupathur and Coimbatore. The hospitals offering the service would advertise the scheme in the locality enabling the public to avail it.

Subramanian also clarified that the current practice of offering vaccines for a price by private hospitals would continue along with the free drive.

The Covishield vaccine is priced at Rs 780 a dose while Covaxin is priced at Rs 1,410 a dose, in private healthcare facilities.

In government run hospitals and at primary health centres, the vaccines are provided free of cost.