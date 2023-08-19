Tamil Nadu: Human excreta smeared on govt school, students & parents stage protests

More than 400 students and their parents staged a protest outside the school and demanded the arrest of the perpetrators.

news News

On Friday, August 18, the students of the Government Higher Secondary School in Mathur, Tiruttani, in Tiruvallur district, found the doors and locks of four classrooms of the school smeared with human excreta. As per reports, it was four classrooms where classes 11 and 12 students sit that were targeted. Following this, more than 400 students boycotted classes, urging the government to take strict action against the perpetrators. Miscreants also smashed liquor bottles in the girls' restrooms and destroyed the school's drinking water tank.

When the news spread, several parents also gathered and staged a protest. They demanded the arrest of the perpetrators and measures to ensure the safety of the students. District Education Officer Suganantham, Tiruttani Tahsildar Madan, and Revenue Inspector Kamal, along with police personnel, inspected the building and held discussions with the protesting parents.

The parents also urged the district administration to repair the school building and premises. They also urged the officials to ensure that the school premises are not used for illegal activities or for consuming alcohol. Headmistress Sathya has lodged a complaint with the Tiruttani police station and an investigation is underway. TNM reached out to the police for further details in the case, but did not receive any response. It is learned that a Community Service Register has been filed.

In December 2022, unknown people mixed human excreta in a drinking water tank in Vengavayal of Pudukkottai district. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch-CID. No arrests have been made in the case so far.