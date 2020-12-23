Tamil Nadu govt permits Jallikattu with COVID-19 restrictions

The state government said that detailed SOPs will be issued for the conduct of the events later.

The government of Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, issued guidelines for the conduct of Jallikattu in the state ahead of the 2021-Pongal season in January. The government said that COVID-19 guidelines shall be followed in addition to the rules already in place for the conduct of Jallikattu in the state.

As per the guidelines issued due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, it has been permitted to conduct jallikattu events with participants not exceeding 300 persons. Similarly for â€˜erudhu viduthalâ€™ events, permission is given to cap the number of participants at 150. The state government has also instructed that these events be conducted in open space, with audiences only upto 50% capacity of the arena. All those who arrive at the arena to watch the show shall be allowed only after checking their body temperatures using thermal scanners.

Participants wishing to participate in these events must have a COVID-19 negative certificate from a lab recognised by the state government. The audience shall also compulsorily wear masks and adhere to the physical distancing norms while the event is going on, according to the guidelines issued by the state government. The government also said that detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be issued in this regard later.

Jallikattu and several other sports around bulls are held across the state starting second week of January. While the famous jallikattu events are the ones held in Alanganallur and Palamedu in Madurai district, several smaller scale events are also held across Tamil Nadu. Connected with the harvest festival of the state Pongal, Jallikattu has been an issue of sentiment and culture in the state for many years. In 2017, the government of Tamil Nadu faced largescale, widespread protests demanding that the state government give permission to conduct Jallikattu in the state. The protests were sparked by an order of the Supreme Court, which banned the sport across the country, citing cruelty to animals. The petition was filed by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). On January 23, 2017, the state government legalised Jallikattu by amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.